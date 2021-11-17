Fans disappointed as Konshens’ plan to perform in Kenya stalls
It seems plans by Jamaican dancehall singer Garfield Delano Spence, popularly known as Konshens, to perform in Kenya are not going well, if his latest posts on social media are anything to go by.
In a series of Twitter posts yesterday, Konshens alerted fans that his Kenya plans were in limbo after negotiations with local event organisers went south.
The news received varied reactions, with fans mostly expressing their disappointment.
“Everything is fine broda, don't mind whatever the rumours are going around, we have already bought the outfits for the show, or should we sell them as second hands,” a Twitter user, @RahmanKheri2, said.
An hour after the initial tweet, Konshens responded followed up with a tweet reassuring Kenyan fans of his will to come.
Earlier this month, the Jamaican dancehall artiste had hinted that he might be performing live in Nairobi before the year ends. He explained that negotiations were underway with event organisers.
If all had gone well, this would have been the “Bruk Off” singer’s third performance in Kenya.
After his first performance in 2014, Konshens said he had always loved Kenya, where he has a huge following.
Last year he surprised his fans with a virtual concert that aired live on his Facebook page and YouTube channel. This was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a ban on social gatherings to curb the spread of the disease.
Interestingly, his update comes amid debate on the state of the entertainment industry in Kenya.
This is after controversial comedian Eric Omondi locked horns with fellow artistes, accusing them of being “lazy”.
This, he claimed, was making the industry lag behind. He also challenged his fellow performers to join him in compelling legislators to draft a bill that would force local media outlets to devote 75 percent of their airplay to Kenyan content.