Fans disappointed as Konshens’ plan to perform in Kenya stalls

It seems plans by Jamaican dancehall singer Garfield Delano Spence, popularly known as Konshens, to perform in Kenya are not going well, if his latest posts on social media are anything to go by.

In a series of Twitter posts yesterday, Konshens alerted fans that his Kenya plans were in limbo after negotiations with local event organisers went south.

☹️ Kenya. just got an update from my team, its not looking good. pic.twitter.com/b2sgQesJNf — KONSHENS (@konshens) November 16, 2021

The news received varied reactions, with fans mostly expressing their disappointment.

Okay if you are not coming just tell us so that we can come to you🎤☺️ — Wanjikustephens/Vanessa Hausa (@ShShics) November 16, 2021

Noooooo! We promise to behave😂 — tinakaggia (@tinakaggia) November 17, 2021



“Everything is fine broda, don't mind whatever the rumours are going around, we have already bought the outfits for the show, or should we sell them as second hands,” a Twitter user, @RahmanKheri2, said.

An hour after the initial tweet, Konshens responded followed up with a tweet reassuring Kenyan fans of his will to come.

NEVER!! Problem is i been cancelling the World for Kenya and my team now thinks im crazy lolol https://t.co/baPAMYkTol — KONSHENS (@konshens) November 16, 2021

Earlier this month, the Jamaican dancehall artiste had hinted that he might be performing live in Nairobi before the year ends. He explained that negotiations were underway with event organisers.

If all had gone well, this would have been the “Bruk Off” singer’s third performance in Kenya.

After his first performance in 2014, Konshens said he had always loved Kenya, where he has a huge following.

Last year he surprised his fans with a virtual concert that aired live on his Facebook page and YouTube channel. This was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a ban on social gatherings to curb the spread of the disease.

Interestingly, his update comes amid debate on the state of the entertainment industry in Kenya.

This is after controversial comedian Eric Omondi locked horns with fellow artistes, accusing them of being “lazy”.