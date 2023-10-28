Diamond Platnumz: Kenya is my second home

Diamond Platnumz, the celebrated Tanzanian bongo artist, has showered Kenya with praises and expressed his sense of belonging in the country.

In an interview in Nairobi on Saturday, ahead of his much-anticipated Oktoberfest event tonight at the sprawling Ngong Racecourse, Diamond acknowledged Kenya's pivotal role in his music career.

"Kenya is like a second home to me, especially since my youngest child was born here. I really feel at home. The country has played a significant role in supporting my music career through various events, so I have a deep love for Kenya," Diamond told Nation.Africa

Diamond's youngest child, Naseeb Junior's mother Tanasha Donna, is Kenyan.

Tanasha Donna and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

Yatapita hitmaker

The Yatapita hitmaker jetted into the country on Friday.

Diamond made a notable appearance in Kenya last year during the final Azimio Rally at the Kasarani Sports Stadium on August 6, 2022. His brief appearance there earned him a handsome Sh1.2 million.

He pointed out that it often takes him a while to visit Kenya because it takes time to agree on his appearance fee with the organisers.

Many are reluctant to meet his demands, which contributes to the delay, he said.

"The reason I am here today is because the Oktoberfest organisers have met my demands," he offered.

Nevertheless, Diamond assured Kenyans that they can expect nothing but the best from his upcoming performance, promising to deliver an exciting show.

Leaving fans in suspense

As for collaborating with a Kenyan artiste, the entertainerrevealed that he was in the process of arranging one.

However, he kept the identity of the artist under wraps, leaving fans in suspense.

Diamond stressed that Kenyans should expect a spectacular performance, saying he was committed to delivering an unforgettable show.

This year's event boasts an impressive line-up of nearly 100 talented artists, including East African musicians and deejays.

The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of East Africa's diverse musical landscape, from timeless Kenyan classics to the latest Gengetone hits and the infectious rhythms of East Africa.

E-mobility startup

Parking has been conveniently arranged for attendees, with regular ticket holders able to park at the Jamhuri Sports Grounds, from where they will be smoothly transported to the venue by BasiGo, an innovative e-mobility startup.

VIP and VVIP ticket holders will have exclusive access to parking at The Office Park.

To enhance the overall experience, eventgoers have been encouraged to use taxi-hailing applications for easy access to and from the venue.

KBL has partnered with industry leaders such as Uber and Little to offer discounted rates for rides to and from the event, ensuring convenience for all attendees.

The KBL team has also underlined its commitment to environmental sustainability by partnering with TakaTaka Solutions for waste collection and segregation during the event, promoting responsible waste management and a cleaner environment.