Your parents were wrong, money really does grow on trees

Your parents were wrong, money really does grow on trees. Photo | Photosearch

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • One of the downsides of the internet is that it makes you feel like you're not enough
  • Suddenly, people are parading their shiny cars and live large, yet you are stuck as you try to save the pocket change for a rainy day or to invest 

One of the things that keep me in Nairobi even though it wants to suck my soul out is the fact that it's the land of opportunity. It is. It does not mean that we will all be wealthy, but at least we all get a shot. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.