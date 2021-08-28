Pool

You want another child. Your spouse doesn't. What do you do?

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • “Do we all want children? When and how many are enough? Should we add more to a blended family? What about their spacing?” are some of the questions couples grapple with when it comes to birthing children
  • Who holds the choice when it comes to existence and the size of the family?

Relationships have different expectations. But even with the differences in a union, an emotive dilemma is that of children. Do we all want children? When and how many are enough? Should we add more to a blended family? What about their spacing (Do we get our ideal number every other year or wait for 10 years to add?). 

