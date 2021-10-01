Woman of Passion: My passion for fashion design is paying off

Susan Nzuki,45, is the founder of Susan Nzuki fashion based in Nairobi.PHOTOS| POOL

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Susan Nzuki,45, is the founder of Susan Nzuki fashion house
  •  She makes at least four pieces every day
  •  Susan: Some clients order a particular design then later  claim that it wasn’t what they wanted

The Chinese philosopher Confucius once said that it does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. This is the principle that Susan Nzuki, 45, from Nairobi lives by. She is a fashion designer.

