Will my strict judgmental parents understand my need for dating?

My parents are very strict and judgemental. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • On paper young love is romantic but in the real world, you need to be objective
  • Regardless of being married later in life, you need to establish yourself as an independent woman who can take care of herself without the need to rely on a man

Hey, I just turned 20 I have been dating for three years now and my parents have no clue about it. I want to tell them but I'm scared because they expect me to graduate, get a degree and marry a wealthy man, but I feel I'm ready to introduce my boyfriend to them. Please advise me on how to tell my parents, they are really strict and judgmental.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.