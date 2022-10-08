Why good old ‘matumbo’ can act as a multi-vitamin

Despite what many people expect from a nutritionist, I don’t push a vegetarian lifestyle, either on my patients or anyone, or you my readers (it’s a matter of personal choice if you choose to be veggie).

In actual fact, I regularly tout the benefits of including non-vegetarian fare, from meat and fish to eggs and ghee. Aside from the benefits associated with the high-quality protein itself, the inclusion of these foods in the diet slows down the rate at which carbohydrate in the diet is absorbed. Not only does this keep you feeling fuller for longer, but it also makes you less likely to put on weight around your belly. It’s not to say that veggies aren’t important – they are, and should make up half of your plate – it’s to say that meaty things make a valuable contribution too (a quarter of your plate for those who are interested. The remaining quarter is reserved for starchy carbohydrates).

The reason I’m talking about non-vegetarianism today is that I’ve recently started to include organ meats in the diets of many of my younger patients. Before you screw your nose up like I may have once done, let me tell you that it’s not all bad. I think some of it tastes pretty reasonable and other bits actually even taste good. And it’s totally worth it for the nutritional punch it packs.

I am often asked what the best multivitamin is. After all, one or two pills a day seems to be a good insurance policy. What people are surprised to hear is that aside from when I am either pregnant or breastfeeding, I don’t take a multi. Yes, I may take a bunch of other pills, but I honestly feel that you can get more from certain foods than a multi alone can provide (e.g. broth or bone soup, eggs, nuts, seeds.)

Organ meats fall into this category. The fact you can often get these cuts cheaper is an added benefit.

What you decide to eat is entirely up to you. The liver is probably the most commonly consumed organ meat. It’s loaded with iron, vitamin A, B vitamins, and folic acid. However, do remember that if you are pregnant, you’re better off steering clear, as high levels of dietary vitamin A have been linked to foetal abnormalities. If this is you, eat the veggie option, beta-carotene, which your body will convert into vitamin A.