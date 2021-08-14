The street food place in a posh neighbourhood

Taccos at Nairobi street kitchen, Mpaka road, Westlands. Photo | Zawadi Manjane

By  Zawadi Manjane

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi Street Kitchen is located on Mpaka Road, Westlands
  • The concept is for one to stroll through about a dozen dining outlets as though walking through a street-food market and sample global cuisine

There's a new kid on the block that everyone has been posting about on social media lately, so to satiate my curiosity and my hunger, I decided to pass by Nairobi Street Kitchen for some lunch. Right off the bat, I get the appeal, as the place is an Instagrammer's paradise. There is plenty of wall art, urban street murals, and everywhere you look the colours are bold and eye-catching and the space is urban, fun, and upbeat.

