The lucrative online jobs women are doing to survive

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • Looking to make an income in a shrinking job market, more women are casting their nets beyond the borders to work with international clients 
  • Four women open up on the online jobs that are not only providing them with cash but much-needed flexi-time 

Burdened with the reality of a job loss, Nkatha Mwai tossed and turned on her bed wondering about her next move. She had bills that didn't care whether she had lost her only source of income and her savings account balance was a sorry tale. "Maybe, I could just go back to my parents' house as I think of a way out," this crossed my mind but I decided that it was not a good plan," she offers.

