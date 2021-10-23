Stop dragging women names when former flames are caught pants down

Her Take; Paul and Eddie Ndichu are high-flying twins who are accused of getting into an alteracation with two women in a Nairobi hotel. Photo | Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • It's almost as if you date a man, the stench of his future failures is left on your record like a permanent, putrid stain – because what other reason would people have to keep your name and his in the same mouth?

Truly, this trend that has been going on for the past week is despicable. And it isn't the first time we've seen it – every time a woman moves on from a relationship, she is vilified for it. Especially if the man is famous, or rich. We saw it in the insults to Gladys Shollei and Lilian Ng'ang'a. And now, we are seeing it with the former partners of two men who were behaving badly over this past week.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.