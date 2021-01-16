Stargaze: Treat people with kindness, unless they eat avocado on toast

Nyambura Kabira, popularly known as GK Nyambura, is a third-year law student and an online content creator whose content mostly revolves around comedy and creative production.





I believe my target audience is whoever is reading this! (Laughs)





When I’m not working, I like bingeing on shows, crocheting, singing, playing instruments and hanging out with friends.





The first concert I ever attended was a Nairobi Youth Orchestra concert in Braeburn School when I was 15.





A Dream Called September definitely tops the list of my favorite books.









I have not been formally employed yet. Serikali Saidia Tafadhali (Laughs)





2021 really looks exciting because that’s where the money resides. I hope everyone gets this reference.





The laughing emoji is definitely my favorite because my friends are dumb.





If I could win an Olympic medal for any sport, real or fake, it would be for stalking people online.





A hidden talent I have is that I’m bi-jointed. I am super flexible.





Green grams or plantain are foods that I could eat for the rest of my life.





If I could spend a day in someone else’s shoes, it would be Lori Harvey. Just for Michael Jordan. (Laughs).





One thing my parents taught me that changed my life is to treat people with kindness. Unless they eat avocado on toast- you can smack them then.





Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be a judge but it seems all the slots have been taken by how people judge others in these streets. (Laughs).





I don’t watch videos of myself. At all. I simply don’t like it. I also don’t allow my friends to watch them when I’m there. For me, it’s about the cringe it gives you when you hear your voice on a video from a concert.





I am definitely an ambivert. A weird balance of both introverted and extroverted.





I feel the loneliest when I’m not creating things I love.





The last fun thing I did for myself was to hang out with one of my loved ones. It was the most fun I’ve had in a while.



