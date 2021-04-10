Sometimes all you want is a sandwich at Subway
I was walking along Parklands Road from a long meeting the other day and just when I thought I might pass out from the heat, I saw a large sign above a subway, and decided to take a detour. The concept of Subway is simple...customers walk up and order at the counter, you can build your own sandwiches by choosing from options listed on a board. There are also options for the health conscious.
So I rocked up to the Subway. There was only one lady manning the counter and I found her to be very friendly and patient- and goodness knows I’m not always the quickest decision maker when faced with a multitude of options on a menu. Somehow, if there’s a waiter standing there, pen and paper in hand, waiting for me to make a decision, I usually go into this zone where I’m looking at the menu without really seeing anything.
First decision: foot-long or six-inch sub. Easy...there’s no way I would have finished a foot-long sandwich on that day. If you’re up to the challenge though, given the only take-out directive, you can order a sandwich almost as long as your arm and wolf it down in your car away from prying eyes. Second option: what type of bread would I like? I was waiting for her to run through the list of bread options that they usually have, such as wheat, honey oat, Italian white or parmesan oregano, but the options I was given were only “brown or white”. I felt cheated. I had really been looking forward to picking whichever bread name sounded the fanciest.
My filling was chicken teriyaki which when I tasted it, it was basically teriyaki glazed chicken strips with a dash of sweet onion teriyaki sauce. For toppings I chose tomatoes, olives, cucumber and lettuce- you can choose up to six. The sauces I went with were sweet chilli, honey mustard and yellow mustard. Then, I had to wait until I got home some forty minutes later to eat. By that time, the sauces had pretty much run through the bread and made it soggy but boy are those Subway sandwiches absolutely delicious! The cost of my sandwich was Sh430.