Sometimes all you want is a sandwich at Subway

I was walking along Parklands Road from a long meeting the other day and just when I thought I might pass out from the heat, I saw a large sign above a subway, and decided to take a detour. The concept of Subway is simple...customers walk up and order at the counter, you can build your own sandwiches by choosing from options listed on a board. There are also options for the health conscious.





So I rocked up to the Subway. There was only one lady manning the counter and I found her to be very friendly and patient- and goodness knows I’m not always the quickest decision maker when faced with a multitude of options on a menu. Somehow, if there’s a waiter standing there, pen and paper in hand, waiting for me to make a decision, I usually go into this zone where I’m looking at the menu without really seeing anything.





First decision: foot-long or six-inch sub. Easy...there’s no way I would have finished a foot-long sandwich on that day. If you’re up to the challenge though, given the only take-out directive, you can order a sandwich almost as long as your arm and wolf it down in your car away from prying eyes. Second option: what type of bread would I like? I was waiting for her to run through the list of bread options that they usually have, such as wheat, honey oat, Italian white or parmesan oregano, but the options I was given were only “brown or white”. I felt cheated. I had really been looking forward to picking whichever bread name sounded the fanciest.



