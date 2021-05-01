Singer Beryl Owano: ‘I am entertaining, energetic and dope’

If I could choose a singer or band that I could listen to for the rest of my life that would be Nigerian Fire Boy, the guy is so lit.





Three words that best describe my stage performance are;entertaining, energetic and dope.





I prefer live performance to playback performance because I get to express my deepest thoughts and lose myself in the moment and that is very fulfilling.



If I could curate a soundtrack to my life, three songs would feature;Don't Stop the Music by Rihanna is a perfect reminisce of my teenage years. Then there is Pretty Hurts by Beyonce. It simply sums up my formative years in the music industry as a female artist. There’s a lot of pain in this game, you can only learn and keep moving. Lastly is Survivor by Destiny's Child. It keeps reminding me that if I survived depression then I can survive anything.









My take on a section of artists meeting DP William Ruto is positive.Forget the noise from the other quarters, this move was a plus. The forum was used to discuss major issues affecting the creative industry. If we’re to be honest with ourselves, tunaumia since Covid-19 hit. That said it would be good to see the minutes from that meeting.



A guy craving for my attention should be good with compliments. Girls like nice and lovely words said to them. (haha)





My worst date ended in tears. I had given it all only to realise this guy wasn’t serious, he was only passing time and exploring.





The most interesting thing I read this week was a comment on my new video song usiogope. I saw this comment, ‘you're among the best, time will tell’. Such a warm comment, it felt good reading it. it has always been my belief that I am among the best in the country.





The weirdest thing a fan has ever done to me is stalking me to the extent of finding out where I live. It was so crazy and scary.





One comment that sounds like a compliment but I find it insulting is,‘Umepunguza kidogo,’ my goodness, give a girl props for the weight loss journey.







If I could rummage one celebrity's closet in the country and pick something, Ooh my, that would be Catherine Kamau's (Kate Actress). I just love how she embraces her curves with her style and the confidence to go with.

Beryl Owano is a Kenyan singer and performing musician having been in the industry for close to a decade now. Her latest single is Usiogope. Photo | Pool









My top three pet peeves are being told to calm down, someone chewing loudly and someone slugging behind when we are in a rush.





Were it to be possible, I would trade places with Beyonce for a dayjust to pick her brain. I'd love to attend dance rehearsal with her dancers as well as record in her studio. I would definitely create bangers!



My go-to dish when I have to make a quick dinner is Indomie with eggs. It’s easy-peasy and yummy.





When sad or upset, cuddles comfort me best.





The favourite thing I own is a necklace gifted to me by my mum when I was getting to college. It's old, not much of a fancy but means something deep to me.