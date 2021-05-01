Singer Beryl Owano: ‘I am entertaining, energetic and dope’
What you need to know:
- Beryl Owano is a Kenyan singer and performing musician having been in the industry for close to a decade now. Her latest single is Usiogope
If I could choose a singer or band that I could listen to for the rest of my life that would be Nigerian Fire Boy, the guy is so lit.
Three words that best describe my stage performance are;entertaining, energetic and dope.
I prefer live performance to playback performance because I get to express my deepest thoughts and lose myself in the moment and that is very fulfilling.
If I could curate a soundtrack to my life, three songs would feature;Don't Stop the Music by Rihanna is a perfect reminisce of my teenage years. Then there is Pretty Hurts by Beyonce. It simply sums up my formative years in the music industry as a female artist. There’s a lot of pain in this game, you can only learn and keep moving. Lastly is Survivor by Destiny's Child. It keeps reminding me that if I survived depression then I can survive anything.
My take on a section of artists meeting DP William Ruto is positive.Forget the noise from the other quarters, this move was a plus. The forum was used to discuss major issues affecting the creative industry. If we’re to be honest with ourselves, tunaumia since Covid-19 hit. That said it would be good to see the minutes from that meeting.
A guy craving for my attention should be good with compliments. Girls like nice and lovely words said to them. (haha)
My worst date ended in tears. I had given it all only to realise this guy wasn’t serious, he was only passing time and exploring.
The most interesting thing I read this week was a comment on my new video song usiogope. I saw this comment, ‘you're among the best, time will tell’. Such a warm comment, it felt good reading it. it has always been my belief that I am among the best in the country.
The weirdest thing a fan has ever done to me is stalking me to the extent of finding out where I live. It was so crazy and scary.
One comment that sounds like a compliment but I find it insulting is,‘Umepunguza kidogo,’ my goodness, give a girl props for the weight loss journey.
If I could rummage one celebrity's closet in the country and pick something, Ooh my, that would be Catherine Kamau's (Kate Actress). I just love how she embraces her curves with her style and the confidence to go with.
My top three pet peeves are being told to calm down, someone chewing loudly and someone slugging behind when we are in a rush.
Were it to be possible, I would trade places with Beyonce for a dayjust to pick her brain. I'd love to attend dance rehearsal with her dancers as well as record in her studio. I would definitely create bangers!
My go-to dish when I have to make a quick dinner is Indomie with eggs. It’s easy-peasy and yummy.
When sad or upset, cuddles comfort me best.
The favourite thing I own is a necklace gifted to me by my mum when I was getting to college. It's old, not much of a fancy but means something deep to me.