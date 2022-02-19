Should you buy a home under the State's affordable housing program? Photo | Photosearch

Should you buy a home under state's affordable housing programme?

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

The problem is on the supply side. Not everyone contributing to acquire the units will manage to get the houses.

There is a risk that these affordable housing projects could end up being white elephants unless the next administration brings in private investors

Tens of aspiring homeowners have bought 208 houses that are being set up in the Bondeni area, Nakuru, by the national government. According to data from the department of housing, these acquisitions make up about 30 per cent of the housing units that are expected to be completed in December 2023.  The units are being constructed under the government’s Affordable Housing Program. 

