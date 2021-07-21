Shame on all the vile boyfriends who bred stoicism among women

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • I blame patriarchy. I actually feel sorry for men who can’t ask their wives or girlfriends for money, based on a weird stoicism they’re taught from childhood about being the provider and never showing weakness and leading the family … something … something.


  • Those laws work under the assumption that everything will always be A-OK in your family. It claims that in a partnership, the only person who should benefit is…not you.

A long, long time ago, and I have since learnt better, I shared my ATM pin with my boyfriend at the time. We both didn’t have money, so it was no big deal. We were going through life, blissfully unencumbered by bills and hampered only by the extent of our love.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.