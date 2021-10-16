Sex education should be mandatory to all. Here’s why

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • When I was a teenager, the total aggregation of my sex information was misinformed peers and Sidney Sheldon’s steamy stories. Obviously, not enough

There’s a TV show I absolutely love. It’s in its third season, and follows a group of teenagers navigating school, their hormonal romances, and life at a high school in general before launching into ‘real’ life. The characters are well written, the scenarios are believable and relatable, even though the school is in the UK, and the comical moments are truly hilarious – all the while managing to tackle some pretty heavy themes: abuse, mental health, parenting, bullying, and lots of others.

