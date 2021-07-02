Roaming with the leopards of Oserengoni

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • Found on the plains by a Maasai herder, Miss Eland spent a few days with the herd before she was brought to Oserengoni for safe-keeping.


  • However, by that time, Miss Eland viewed herself as a cow and jumped straight over the fence to join her cow family.


  • Elands, despite being one of the largest antelope species, have the ability to shoot up into the air and jump over ten-foot high fences.

“There it is!” exclaims Bernard Chege, a veteran safari guide with 15 years’ experience. It is night time at the 8,000-acre Oserengoni Wildlife Sanctuary that lies between Lake Naivasha and Hell’s Gate National Park. In a millisecond, the leopard melts away in the dense leleshwa woodland, just stopping for a split second to glance at us. 

