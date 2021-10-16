Online hate frazzled me, but it didn’t stop my filmmaking dream

By  Lilys Njeru

What you need to know:

  • Sheila Mulinya is a film, TV producer, screenwriter, and director with more than 70 documentaries under her production
  • She is also a PhD candidate studying Communications at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT)

At Barangaroo stadium, Australia in July 2008, Sheila stood eager waiting to see Pope Benedict XVI. It was the first she’d be beholding him within close range. Being a practicing catholic, this was a moment she prides on and she still regales people with the colourful accounts of that day.

Then, Sheila was a budding film producer, a field she's got into by happenstance.

“I was in my early 20s when I met the pope.  Although he didn’t shake our hands, he waved at us. It was surreal,” she says heartily.

