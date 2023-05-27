Nadia Mukami: Arrowbwoy takes good care of us as a family

I had a miscarriage early last year and grieved for a long time. I had bought baby stuff and was very excited that I was going to be a first-time mother. If I was going to have a girl, he was to be called Lola and if it’s a son Safari. After the miscarriage, I decided to establish the foundation.





The aim of the foundation is to support young mothers by trying to curb teenage pregnancies that have been on the rise.





So far I’m supporting one girl, an orphan who is currently in college but the aim of the foundation is to send at least 100 teenage mothers back to school by 2024.





No, I am not using the foundation to make more money from donors and sponsors. I have the Nadia Nail bar and the Sevens Creative Hub. For me, the foundation is just a way of giving back to society.









People say motherhood is a beautiful journey but from my experience, I am not so sure because it requires a lot of mental attention. It takes away a lot of things.





As a first-time mum, the motherhood journey is intense. Think of the pressure from social media because I am a celebrity, an artiste and also a businesswoman. Motherhood hits harder when someone is young, and you can easily get confused.





People think because I’m a celebrity I am always out clubbing, but what most people don’t know is that I really enjoy reading and listening to motivational content.









But that’s not to say I have a boring lifestyle. I have my fun side, for instance, I really like my wine.





I read a lot of Vuzi stuff because my aspiration is to become one bad a*s CEO. I look up to people like Peter Nduati, Mike Rabar, you know guys who have built successful empires from entertainment.





I mean Nduati made money from owning Master copies. People don’t know that you can sign an artist, and make money from Masters of their songs if you sponsored the projects.





If you are famous, you have to maximise your fame. There are places I will go to and will be offered special treatment because I am Nadia Mukami. I use such opportunities to pitch partnerships because it's clear I am of value.





Me kneeling down when serving Arrowbwoy was a culture shock. I learnt of it when I went to their shags in Uganda. I saw in-laws from his side kneel when greeting elders or serving their husbands.





Arrowbwoy is a family man. I give it to him, the little or much he makes, he makes sure he takes care of us, me and our son.





As a couple we fight. When we parted for a short period, I was in a bad state. I was so done and not ready to go back but we worked things out.





About marriage, Arrowbwoy is best suited to answer because I’m not the one marrying.





A second child? That’s something I haven’t thought about now and it's something that I don’t see happening any time soon. Kai needs to grow fast.