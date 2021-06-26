My husband got a baby with our employee and wants me to accept them and understand

A sad couple. PHOTO| FOTOSEARCH 

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • You are emotionally wrecked at the moment and you need to take your time. The best thing you can do is focus on your healing first and take things one step at a time
  • I strongly suggest you talk to a close family member or a friend who will offer you support


Q: I have been married to my husband for eight years. He was in a previous marriage with three children (two different mothers). I had one child from my first relationship. We agreed to marry for companionship and not have children together. My husband had an affair with our business manager and had a child behind my back.

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. Are you planning on a juice detox? This is what you should know

  2. Why I opted to have a water birth as a first-time mother

  3. The kind of father I would like to be

  4. Why a sex journal will help improve your relationship

  5. What more to see at the Safari Rally weekend in Naivasha

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.