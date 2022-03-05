Men, you’re not wrong for wanting to pay the bills

Men, you’re not wrong for wanting to pay the bills. Photo | Photosearch

By  Eddy Ashioya

What you need to know:

The relationships that really work, the ones that hum with the silent efficiency of success, have always been the Mazda of relationships: not very glamorous, but very reliable and unlikely to break down.


Sigh. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.