Men and women don’t have the same marriage. Photo | Photosearch

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

It just feels like marriage doesn’t benefit women in the way we were told it would.

. You want companionship, but he’s in bar next door every week, hitting on girls you joined primary school when you were getting your first job.

Statistically, men gain more from women in heterosexual marriages than women do. The men get social status, and promotions, and get listened to in town halls or in front of elders. Women get the privilege of not being called whores, and a supposed legitimacy added to their names, and their children as well. Although we all know that as soon as a husband dies, that legitimacy can be stripped away from those who survive him, by those who were born with him.

