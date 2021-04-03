Meet the new-age designer reimagining knitwear

"Life was challenging after college as I did not have a job or stable income for two years after my colourful graduation ceremony. It is like all my ambitions of becoming an Engineer were slowly fading away. It seems fate had other plans for me," says Lorraine Amagove as we kick off the interview.

Growing up in Kakamega county, Amagove a third born in a family of six children, was lucky to get admission at Loreto Secondary School in Kiambu. After her form four in 2008, the star performer got an opportunity to study for a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and she graduated in 2017.

"I wanted to become many things growing up, and this largely depended on a book I was reading, or someone I looked up to. At one point I wanted to be a pirate, then an accountant, and then a musician after reading "The Phantom Of The Opera." I have always been a dreamer and I live in my head. I guess that's where I get my creative edge," she affirms.

It was in her 3rd year of college in 2015 where she developed an interest in knitting and crocheting. It was during a college strike and she had a lot of time in her hands. What began as a hobby would soon become her source of livelihood. I would share my work on social media and people would like and share and others offered to buy my creations. And that was when "Amagove Mugere" was born. She considers it both as a business and an outlet for her creativity.

"My mom is a highly creative woman. Growing up, I would watch her crochet doilies (a small ornamental mat made of lace or paper with a lace pattern) for her couches. She would knit booties and shawls for my younger siblings and sew our uniforms. She would let me sit on her machine after a lot of begging. With time, she finally passed down the machine to me even though I don't sew much. My grandmother was also the same. It runs in the family," says a beaming Amagove.





Self-teaching skills

Her knitting and crocheting craft is all self-taught. "It comes naturally and I have perfected my skills with time," she says.

A model displays one of Lorraine Amagove knitwear designs. Photo | pool



She sells her knitwear directly through her Instagram page (@amagove.mugere). Her focus is mainly adult sweaters which she plays around with various colours. "I have been knitting for close to five years but the business is three years old," Amagove says.

The highlight of her fashion career was when she was a part of the virtual panel for a Vogue meeting where black creators were talking about their inspiration and what motivates them to create designs as part of the #BlackLivesMatter initiative.

At the moment, Amagove is offering knitting classes which go for Sh3,500 for two sessions. The number of sessions may vary on how quick one is.

"I knit for at least an hour a day every day. Like any other artistic venture, it takes time, effort, practice, and carving out a niche for oneself to start seeing the results. I derive my inspiration from colour, African culture, architecture, and sometimes nature," says Amagove while adding that she is working on creating a sustainable brand. She works with only natural fibres and she hand-knit all her garments. "Prices for a piece range from Sh3,500 to Sh20,000 depending on the raw materials and time taken to create the garment and the design," Amagove who has a day job as a mathematics teacher at a local college offers.





Challenges

To unwind, she reads, journals for mental wellness and loves spending time with loved ones. "When I put my mind into something, I go all the way out. Am constantly learning, growing and I use books to expand my knowledge. Last year I read a total of 41 books," Amagove prides.

She has faced challenges in ensuring that she keeps her energy levels up as she multitasks.

"I experience burnout and get tired of constantly creating content and posting it online. Sometimes I am unable to fulfill orders but am learning to bite what I can only chew. During these moments, I usually take a step back and pick up my needles to do a fun project probably a new design, something I can do at my speed with no rush," she states.

In the future, she hopes to incorporate technology into her work to make it easier and increase her production. "I also want to showcase my designs in various fashion shows and events," she shares.





