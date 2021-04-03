Meet the new-age designer reimagining knitwear

Knitwear designer, Lorraine Amagove Mugere, 31, whose creativity is inspired by colours and insane designs wears one of her knits. Photo | Pool

What you need to know:

  • Lorraine Amagove Mugere, 31, is making sexy, wearable knits from the old craft
  • Her creativity is inspired by colours and designs drawn from the African culture
  • She shares her inspiring journey on how she has turned her knitting and crocheting skills into a business venture

"Life was challenging after college as I did not have a job or stable income for two years after my colourful graduation ceremony. It is like all my ambitions of becoming an Engineer were slowly fading away. It seems fate had other plans for me," says Lorraine Amagove as we kick off the interview.

