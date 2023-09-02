Karen Kitchen, the place where art and appetite meet

I recently stumbled upon a hidden gem that boasts of having the best soul food in Nairobi. Karen Kitchen is a quaint and artsy restaurant in One Stop Arcade, directly across the Vice President’s residence in Karen. It provides an outstanding one-of-a-kind dining experience that seamlessly blends art and gastronomy.

From the moment I stepped into this haven of culinary and artistic delights, I knew I was in for a memorable adventure. Soft instrumental music wafts through the air, setting the perfect mood for an afternoon of relaxation and creativity. As I waited for my African-timer friends to come, I sat and ordered passion lemonade.

When they arrived, we ordered the wrap - mouthwatering grilled chicken pieces and bell pepper wrapped in a tortilla wrap served with a side of French fries and guacamole (Sh600). It was extremely tender, juicy, and superb, and the fries were well-seasoned and crunchy. We got beef samosas for bites, which were equally wonderful and affordable – Sh150 for a pair.

Afterward, we were ready to unleash our inner artists. There was a dedicated art section where every table was equipped with a canvas, brushes, and a palette of vibrant colours, inviting guests to channel their artistic spirit. A dedicated team of skilled artists takes their time explaining the painting materials and techniques, making sure even beginners feel comfortable venturing into the world of art. They strike a perfect balance between being attentive and allowing patrons to immerse themselves in the painting experience without feeling rushed.

They tailor-make lessons to individual preferences and skill levels, ensuring that even novices can create a masterpiece they’ll be proud to take home. As beginners, we used carbon paper to trace our paintings to acquire a suitable layout and ease the process. The instructors foster a non-judgmental and encouraging atmosphere, allowing guests to express themselves freely and authentically.