Fine dining at Chophouse restaurant

I have been binge watching this series called The Good Place, which has me fantasising about the good life. Is it about being ultra-wealthy or world-famous? Is it about having all your fantasies and desires fulfilled? Being a foodie, I can’t help thinking that maybe the good life is about eating delicious sumptuous meals. All the time. It’s as if the universe was listening, because I got an invite for a luncheon at Chophouse Restaurant at Radisson Blu.

“Would you like some wine?” my host asks as he welcomes me to the restaurant located in Upperhill, Nairobi. “Sure. A chardonnay would do,” I respond, as I wonder if it’s okay to have wine at lunch. Well, I can pretend to be French for a day.

Soon after, our waiter brings the menu and asks that we order some starters. After flipping through the long list, I spot something familiar, “Bone Marrow.” “How is this?” I ask our attentive waiter. “Very good. You won’t regret it,” he assures. As I settle for the bone marrow with oxtail ragout, and herb gratin, salsa, wild mushroom bone broth, and a side of crusty bread, which goes for Sh3,900, my host picks the Char-grilled Octopus which comes with mustard potatoes and some herbs for Sh2,800.

My meal arrives first, and I am astonished at how much is on the plate. My serving is heaped with four huge bones cut in half, exposing the bumbling hot marrow. On the side is freshly-baked bread, and a cup of soup.

“This is so much!” I exclaim to the waiter as he shows me how to combine the aromatic bone marrow and the bread.

Next is the main meal. I had ordered the Sirloin dry-aged cuts (Sh4,600), which came with side dishes of truffle and parmesan scented fries and sautéed mushrooms for Sh550 each. The meal’s presentation is so inviting that I can’t help but dig in. The taste of the beef—heavenly!

My host goes for the duck, which is accompanied by fancy sounding sides, but what blows me away is the meal presentation and garnishing. It comes in a bed of fog which I’m told is achieved through dry ice.

“I am impressed,” I mutter to the chef, who has come to our table to gauge our experience.

I am not even half-way through the meal when the waiter asks us what dessert we will be having, and all I can do is put on a surprised look.

“I am too full I’m afraid there is no room for dessert,” I say as my host orders a double espresso, and I request for the yummy chardonnay.