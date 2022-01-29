Nairobi businesswoman Agnes Kagure celebrating after a meeting with women leaders from Nairobi County at Kivi Hotel in December 24, 2021. Kagure aspires to be governor of Nairobi County. Photo | DENNIS ONSONGO 

|

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

It's not yet Uhuru for Kenyan women in politics

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

"Although the perception of women's position in political leadership is evolving, there are still many men who think that voting for women is similar to relinquishing the role of the head as a male and agreeing to be henpecked''

August 9 is almost six months away. This is the day many of us will queue to vote in our new political leaders, from the president to the member of the county assembly. Like many previous elections, thousands of candidates have started to pitch their cases. The majority of these aspirants are men. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.