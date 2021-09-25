Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Is the rise of baby mama culture a threat to the marriage institution?

By  Anita Chepkoech  &  Daniel Ogetta

What you need to know:

  • Once frowned upon, it now appears to be glorified and perpetuated as an enviable lifestyle of our times
  • Sociologists say the trend is an indication of waning cultural norms

About a month ago, the House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi was disgraced for breaking the seventh commandment in the bible: “Do not commit adultery”.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.