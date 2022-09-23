I failed in mitumba business and succeeded in hosting events

Ann Wairimu is the founder and director of Dammianne Events Company, an events company that majors in kids’ events but also provide weddings and party events services









Before I ventured into my current business, I used to sell mitumba in Nakuru Town. This was not a very good business, especially during the Covid-19 season when the government banned mitumba importation. With schools closed during the 2020 pandemic, I decided to change tact and host an event for children. I started with simple events such as bouncing castles. As the schools later reopened, I approached a few in the outskirts of Nakuru and offered to present them with portable swimming pools at a fee. This picked up well as swimming lessons are part of the competency-based curriculum. I used to hire most of the equipment I used in the events. After eight months, I started to acquire my own equipment, which increased my profit margins and eased pressure on my operating capital.





I wasted a lot of money by over-hiring and overspending on events when I started out. I would assume that I will get 700 children, and calculate that I‘d make Sh70,000 if every child paid Sh100. I would then order supplies for about 700 children only to get 400 or 300 during the actual event. This would force me to dig into my pocket to foot the extra bill and incur a loss.





I learned the value of being professional in all my business engagements the hard way. One time, I took a portable pool to a school in a very rural area. I arrived in good time. However, the truck that was to bring in water for the pool was delayed for six hours. It was already late and raining when it arrived at the school. Frustrated, the school said it wouldn’t pay a dime since the children had not taken any swimming lessons. The truck driver demanded for full payment, oblivious of the mess he had caused. I refused to pay up and claimed that it was their fault the event didn’t take place. The matter accelerated to the police where we resolved it and I lost some money. I learned the value of paperwork and professionalism. If I had a binding contractual agreement with the water supplier, and the school management, I would have been able to protect myself.





I save a lot. I make sure my paychecks and cash money are directly deposited into my savings account. I also keep track of my spending. I have a budgeting plan that separates my wants from needs. Previously, I would get money and use it all out of comfort that I’d make some more the coming week.





If I was to start all over again, I would professionalise my work rather than doing it so casually. Initially, the business was not as crowded as it is now, and that should have allowed me to maximise on the opportunities that I got and save a lot more money.



