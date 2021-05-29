Saturday_Magazine

I earn Sh30,000 plus commissions. How can I save enough for a car, plot, and build in the next two years without a loan?

What you need to know:

  • My goal is to buy a piece of land in Bungoma at Sh300,000 and build a Sh1 million house for my mom, then buy a Sh600,000 car within the next two years
  • How do I achieve these goals within the next two years without taking a loan?

My name is Ezekiel Wafula. I am 28 and unmarried. My net salary is Sh30,000. Besides my salary, I earn commissions every month depending on the targets I achieve. At times I get up to Sh 100,000 and other times I get nothing. In April, I made Sh70,000 net in commissions. I have a standing order of Sh12,000 that is deducted whether I've earned commissions or not. Last month, I saved Sh50,000 from the entire amount I earned. I stay in a Sh12,000 one-bedroom house. I spend Sh1,000 on transport per week. I withdrew Sh10,000 from my salary account which I used to shop for my mother. My salary account has a balance of Sh20,000. My fixed savings account has a total of Sh430,000. I have not done my house shopping and have a mobile loan of Sh12,000. I also need to channel Sh10,000 to a separate fixed account meant for a business my friend and I intend to start. Last October, I joined a Sacco and have so far contributed Sh12,000 (Sh2,000 mandatory monthly). My goal is to buy a piece of land in Bungoma at Sh300,000 and build a Sh1 million house for my mom, then buy a Sh600,000 car within the next two years. How do I achieve these goals within the next two years without taking a loan? I fear loans.

