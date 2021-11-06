I am happy I broke up with my boyfriend, but I miss him so much

By  Maurice Matheka

I dated my boyfriend for three years. At one time he went for a working seminar that took four days, and during those days my gut feeling told me something was not right with him. We had had a duel about us not communicating frequently, just a few days to his trip but we managed to solve it. However, while he was away he cut communication even after I reached out to him. When he came back home he brought me a gift, but I felt like the gift was meant to hide a lie. Our communication became worse, and now we don't talk anymore. I've started feeling good about myself and confident, because while we were dating it was all about him. He would only talk about his dreams and plans. By then, I was job hunting, so I was happy about his goals because I was part of them. I was cocooned in all his dreams. My dreams were nothing compared to his, and we had to do things his way.

