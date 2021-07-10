Pool

How to budget, save enough and still have fun

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Your entertainment budget should include expenses related to items such as books, dancing classes, pay TV and trips.


  • According to financial and investment consultant Philip Kamanu, this allocation should not be solely targeted at fun filled activities. It should also be channeled to experiences that enrich your lifestyle.


  • For example, it will be unwise to allocate the biggest portion of it on alcohol.

When creating a budget, most people usually dedicate a certain figure to entertainment. However, this is often the first item to be struck off the budget when an individual wants to increase their savings or achieve a goal faster.

