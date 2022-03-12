How to advise a man in love: Just Don’t

How to advise a man in love: Just Don't.


By  Eddy Ashioya

What you need to know:

Treat your friends’ love relationships as an active crime scene. You will be tempted to offer a shoulder, but if you do, offer a cold one. I have always avoided meddling and asking about my friends’ relationships. I never want to be the silent third party, with the obligatory, “How is mamaa?” 


Is there anything left to say about the over-analysed institution, The Couple? What more worthwhile tidbits can we add to the old, old story? Boy meets girl, blah, blah, blah. Bridget Jones, yadda, yadda, yadda.

