Karen Muriuki | Nation Media Group

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

How I survived, healed, and thrived after an abusive marriage

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • Having grown up in an abusive home, I had believed that it was normal for a man to hit his wife.
  • At one point, he kicked me on the head and I collapsed and neighbours had to rush me to hospital, where he claimed that I got injured after a fall

"I met Mike in April 2000 while visiting my paternal grandmother. I was 20. He was a soldier, and he was deployed a few days later but he came back a few months later.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.