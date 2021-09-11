Here’s the right diet for someone with sickle-cell disease

Here’s the right diet for someone with sickle-cell disease. Photo | Photosearch

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • Patients with sickle cell disease require more vitamins and minerals
  • In order to ensure that the micronutrients are readily available in the body, I’d strongly recommend hearty, warming soups and daals



A few weeks ago, I saw David who is seven and suffering from sickle-cell. First a primer about blood: blood contains red blood cells that transport oxygen around the body. The substance that carries the oxygen in the red blood cells is called haemoglobin. When someone has sickle cell, the haemoglobin becomes an abnormal shape, distorting the shape of the red blood cell – it becomes sickle shaped.

