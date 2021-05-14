Gospel artiste Janet Otieno: It’s time to forget the little mishaps and dramas in gospel music

If I were not a singer, I would be an entrepreneur. I love being my own boss.



Three words that best describe my latest release,Unconditional Love, are inspiring, uplifting, amazing.





One song I desire to do a cover of is Oceans by Hillsong. It’s so uplifting.





My biggest achievement as far as my music career is concerned is when I was nominated for the AFRIMMA 2018 for the Best Female Artiste in African Inspirational Music category. That was my first international award.





The narrative that Kenyan gospel industry is dead is wrong. It’s time to forget the little mishaps and dramas as they mean nothing.





Of my three children it's one of my daughters who harbours ambitions of becoming a musician.



Most important advice I keep telling my daughters is that they need to learn the value of money, self-respect and hard work.



One item that is a must have item in my purse is a hard drive. The drive is literally my office.





A fashion trend that I would love to disappear is anything that is too showing. You can still look decent without exposing cleavage.



My husband’s favourite song by me is Zaidi ya yote, although he loves all of my music.



The best surprise my husband ever treated me to was a surprise vacation.



The best gift I received on my wedding day was a cheque. Wow the figures were thrilling.



If I could travel back to the time of my wedding ceremony and do one thing differently. I would change the vows to my own (haha).



My favourite advice to a young married couple is be there for each other, marriage is a partnership, you thrive together.





The most money I ever spent on shoes was $1,000 when I got myself a pair of the red-soled Christian Louboutin.



I do hit the gym twice or three times a week and my best work out is cardio.



I’m not very strict when it comes to diet.



I don’t have specific cheat days, but I strive to observe the 80/20 rule. My favourite cheat meal is chicken from KFC.