Gigantic breasts ‘don’t have to bring you down’

Gigantomastia

Gigantomastia is a rare condition that is caused by the excessive growth of breast tissue in one or both breasts.

By  Sylvia Muia

In her teenage years, Ruth Makena was restricted from participating in sports or social activities due to the size of her breasts. She noticed that her bust was three times bigger than her peers and her cup size had already grown to 38C.

