Four sure ways to get smooth shiny skin in no time

If you’re one of the lucky ones, you naturally have beautiful, clear, glowing skin. For the rest of us, avoiding skin conditions like acne, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis or excessively oily, dry or wrinkly skin is often an uphill struggle. We ‘cleanse-tone-moisturise’ and yet the condition of our skins remains the same. Our inside skin is replaced every twenty days, and the condition of it depends largely on what we eat.





Eat a Rainbow

A good diet made up of fresh food is vital for the health of your entire body. Not only is it good for your skin, it’s also reduces the speed at which your body ages or degenerates in any way. One key dietary strategy therefore is to ensure a sufficient intake of brightly-coloured, antioxidant-rich foods every day. Opt for red/orange/yellow vegetables and fruits such as sweet potatoes, carrots, apricots and watermelon, purple foods such as berries and grapes, green foods such as watercress, Sukuma wiki and broccoli, 'seed' foods such as peas, onions and garlic, and wholegrains, fresh nuts, seeds and their oils.





Good Oils for Good Skin

Another important component of a good skin diet are essential fats – the omega 3 and 6 families. Though processed fats are bad for you, essential fats are like their name, “essential”. They have great importance for skin health and healing, and help the skin stay smooth and supple. Without enough fats in the cell membranes, they are not able to retain water, and lose their plumpness. So for soft skin, include plenty of essential fat-rich foods in your diet such as oily fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, herring, sardines), nuts, and seeds and their oils. Have seeds in salads, as snacks or ground up, on cereals, yoghurt or soups.





While upping your intake of good fats, avoid the bad saturated kind. Acne, eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis are all conditions which can be caused by the excessive skin heat that can be generated by too much saturated fat in the diet. Therefore, avoid foods like red meat, cheese, ice cream, fried foods, crisps and convenience foods. Foods such as red wine, tomatoes, chillies, sugar and caffeine are also known to raise skin heat.









Ask Sona:

Can sulphur improves skin quality?

Yes. Referred to in the Bible as brimstone, sulphur is needed for new cell formation (remember your skin is constantly renewing itself). This vital mineral is a constituent of keratin and collagen - substances in skin, nails and hair, so it’s no surprise that they’re enhanced when people take supplements in the form of MSM (methyl sulfonyl methane). This can work better than those expensive creams containing collagen. Start by taking 1000mg three times a day.





