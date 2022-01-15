Four sure ways to get smooth shiny skin in no time

Four sure ways to get smooth shiny skin in no time. Photosearch


By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • We ‘cleanse-tone-moisturise’ and yet the condition of our skins remains the same


  • Our inside skin is replaced every twenty days, and the condition of it depends largely on some factors


If you’re one of the lucky ones, you naturally have beautiful, clear, glowing skin. For the rest of us, avoiding skin conditions like acne, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis or excessively oily, dry or wrinkly skin is often an uphill struggle. We ‘cleanse-tone-moisturise’ and yet the condition of our skins remains the same. Our inside skin is replaced every twenty days, and the condition of it depends largely on what we eat.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.