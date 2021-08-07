Finding it hard to conceive? Try surrendering

We have talked about the most important (nutritional) changes that you could make when trying to conceive which is to take the anti-nutrients out of your diet. These were alcohol, smoking and caffeine (coffee, tea, chocolate, cola drinks), and are also to be avoided (ideally, eliminated), both by woman and man.





As you might expect, given the nature of my profession, I’m a big believer in doing this and supplementing with the right nutrients too (Foresight, a UK-based organisation that promotes the importance good nutritional status in parents before they conceive, has a success rate of 78 percent).





However, after many, many years of doing this, I have realised that this is only part of the puzzle. After all, there are people who get pregnant on a drunken one-night stand and others, who are clean-living vegetarians (assuming you thought meat had anything to do with it), who can’t get pregnant no matter what.





And this is where I have a theory. Yes, you have to do the work (have sex, eat healthy, earn money to provide), but you can’t be attached to the outcome. Actually, I lie, it’s not my theory at all, rather I have seen it first-hand, time and again in my practice (it’s actually the central tenet in one of the main Hindu scriptures, the Bhagavad Gita).





It feels completely counterintuitive. Why would you do something if you couldn’t be sure of what the outcome was? Because it puts your body into a state of peace where miracles really can happen.





Let me give you an example: the couple, who after YEARS of trying for a child, decide to give up and then they adopt. Quite soon after, they find that they are pregnant, with no medical intervention whatsoever. This is the art of surrender, something that most of us, myself included, find incredibly hard to do. The strange thing is, it works.





The other thing that I’ve observed (and experienced personally) is women who give their life-force away. When I was pregnant the very first time, I reasoned that I would soon be on maternity leave and increased the hours I worked. By 10 weeks, I had miscarried. Nutritionally, I was 100 percent sound, but I had given all the life-force (prana) I should have used to nourish the child, away in my work.





Lastly, there may be something that you need to “do” before you have the baby. Think hard and you might be surprised at how fast your little bundle of joy comes along (for me it was to complete my yoga teacher training).





