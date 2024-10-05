Here’s how to handle Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in your child

Children nowadays seem to be suffering from record levels of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. But diagnoses of ADHD are often inaccurate because it overlaps with other issues. For example sleep disorders, blood sugar level issues, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, autism, PTSD and sensory processing problems.

Diagnosis is also made more difficult because ADHD can present differently in boys and girls.

Girls often appear more daydreamy, disorganised and forgetful, while boys are generally more hyperactive, impulsive and disruptive.

It’s also hard to know where normal behaviour ends and problems begin. Because how children are expected to behave is probably more about the society they live in than anything else. So for example, far more boys are diagnosed than girls, and diagnosis rates vary considerably around the world, suggesting that they’re reflecting each community’s tolerance of unruly behaviour.

But whatever their cause, ADHD-like behaviours can be a real problem. Even finding someone to give a reliable opinion is difficult, and you need to rule out the possibility that your child’s just reacting to a particular situation. So their symptoms should be continuous and long-lasting and seen in at least two different settings, such as home and school.

But whether diagnosed or not, what can you do to help?

Discuss everything with your child’s teachers, and at home create a consistent routine for your child so that he or she always knows what to expect. Break down things like getting ready for school into clear steps, so that your child knows exactly what they need to do.

A firm bedtime routine is particularly important. Your child should go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time in the morning. Avoid overstimulating activities in the hours before bedtime, such as social media or TV, and establish a sleep-friendly wind down routine.

Lots of physical activity, every day if possible, really helps - though not near bedtime, of course! Sports involving a high level of skill and repetition seem especially helpful, for example martial arts or gymnastics.

Keep an eye on what your child eats. Discuss their diet with your doctor if you notice they’re hyperactive after eating certain foods.

Watch for early warning signs that your child’s losing control, and intervene by distracting them or removing them from the situation. Keep social encounters short and sweet, and avoid times when your child’s tired or hungry.

Set clear boundaries so that everyone knows what’s expected. If you’re asking your child to do something, give specific and brief instructions. So instead of saying ‘Tidy your bedroom’, say ‘Please put your books back onto the shelf’.

Reinforce positive behaviours such as sitting at the table to eat with immediate praise. And be specific. For example, say, ‘You cleared up really well, thank you,’ so they know you’re pleased and why. Be clear about consequences if boundaries are overstepped and follow these through consistently.