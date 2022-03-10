I mistook tell-tale signs of my son’s ADHD for indiscipline

Surjit Flora and his son Satnam.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

The earliest signs of my son’s illness showed up when he was around seven years old. He skipped homework, failed to follow simple instructions and got caught up in all kinds of mischief. We started receiving notes from his teachers about the naughtiness and indiscipline.

