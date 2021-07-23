Fellow men, travelling for leisure is not a waste of time and money

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • It helps us develop empathy for people different from ourselves.


  • We’re all intelligent to the greatest outer limit of our exposure, and that’s usually hard to understand if all we do is hang around the same places and people.

“Why don’t men travel often?” a friend asked me a couple of weeks ago. I had never really thought about it and I initially protested this notion. A back and forth ensued but the more I thought about it, the more pertinent the question seemed. I found myself asking myself and the men around me questions about the last time they travelled. The interesting part about the conversation is that it came just a few weeks after I cancelled a trip to Watamu for my birthday which is coming up in a week’s time (insert something about astrology and Leos, but more importantly, just send me money).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.