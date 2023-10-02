Exploring Victoria Falls' majesty in Zambia

Zambia, located in Southern Africa, is a landlocked country regarded as "The Real Africa" for its natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage. It provides authentic off-road travel paved for adventurous travellers. Zambia will amaze you at every turn, from the roaring Victoria Falls to the untamed wildness of national parks. We embarked on a remarkable adventure into Africa's heart, and the experience was unforgettable.

After six months of planning, consulting, cancelling reservations, and making itinerary amendments, the big day arrived. With our bags packed and lists checked, we were set to pose and take photos at the airport's "Kwaheri Kenya" sign, which heals all wounds and sorrows. It been a Visa free country for Kenyan passport holders, we had an easy check-in at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Lusaka in two and a half hours.

We made our way into the city, which is surrounded by beautiful landscapes and cool breezes. Lusaka is a bustling but tranquil city; malls open at 9 am and close at 6 pm, in contrast to Nairobi, where we are accustomed to a 24-hour economy. We occasionally dined at Hungry Lion, their famed chicken restaurant, and Nandos. Here are some of my top recommendations:





Victoria Falls

You can't visit Zambia without experiencing one of the world's seven natural wonders, the world's largest waterfall. It is the smoke that thunders (Mosi-oa-tunya) and the beating heart of Zambia. We were left speechless as we felt the mist on our faces and marveled at the sheer power and beauty of the cascading waves! It was our own Kenyan Thompson falls magnified a hundred times. While the others went for a guided swim in the Devil's Pool, I was busy planning to zip line over the river to get a bird's-eye view of the area. Victoria Falls is a paradise for true daredevils who wish to zip line, bungee jump, take a boat trip on the Zambezi River, and swim at the edge of the waterfall.





Safari adventure at South Luangwa National Park

Having wildlife enthusiasts in the group, we visited South Luangwa National Park, which is noted for its unusual elephant sightings and abundance of wildlife, delivering a true safari experience. The experienced rangers guided us on walking safaris throughout the park, revealing the secrets of the African bush. The park's pristine beauty and abundance of wildlife will take your breath away.





Zambezi River

Boat rides are relaxing and we could not miss a chance to go to one. Located on the banks of River Zambezi, we visited the aquatic wonderland Lower Zambezi National Park. The park is a haven for wildlife both on land and in water. We slipped quietly on a canoe safari and watched elephants swimming along the riverbanks, hippos basking in the water, and crocodiles basking in the sun. The park's diverse ecosystems support an abundance of animals, making it an ideal destination for unique and intimate wildlife encounters.





Kawaza Village

We visited Kawaza Village, located close to South Luangwa National Park, for an authentic cultural heritage experience, without forgetting the magnificent cultural communities. We took part in traditional events such as dancing and basket weaving. The trip was made worthwhile by interacting with the local people. Making traditional cuisine, basket weaving, and dancing are among the activities available to visitors. The village also provides a homestay program where guests can stay with local families and become immersed in community life.





Lusaka National Museum

It is the primary museum in the city, showcasing various exhibits on Zambian history, archaeology, art, and ethnography. The museum provides insights into the country's cultural heritage, traditional artifacts, and contemporary art. It also features a section dedicated to the history of Zambia's struggle for independence. At the entrance is the eight-metre tall Antiretroviral Man statue made of old hospice beds on which thousands of people died of AIDS. It is modelled after Zambia’s late AIDS activist - Winstone Zulu.

With its untamed landscape, vibrant wildlife, and warm-hearted people, Zambia offers a truly authentic African adventure like no other. Whether you are looking for an adventure or a peaceful break in nature, Zambia has it all. Depending on the time of the year, this entire trip would cost you $140 to enjoy the vast experience.