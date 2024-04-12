Man Exercising

Exercises to do and avoid to improve male fertility

There are some muted concerns regarding the impact of strength training on male fertility.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Linet Owoko

What you need to know:

  • Pelvic floor muscles can become weak due to many reasons including being overweight and heavy lifting.
  • Exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle for men, as it can improve fertility by improving overall sperm health and increasing sperm count.
  • Strong pelvic muscles can help you maintain an erection and prevent premature ejaculation.

