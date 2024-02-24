Vasectomy

Vasectomy season: The rise and rise of male sterilisation

Over 1,000 Kenyan men have undergone vasectomy in the last three years.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Fotosearch

By  Sinda Matiko

Cultural, Arts and Lifestyle Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As women balk at long-term hormonal birth control, male sterilisation is being seen as an enticing replacement for couples.
  • There are many reasons why more men are choosing to have a vasectomy. It could be because they can't afford to have more children or because they have enough children.

