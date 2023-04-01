Dancer Bubbly Clara Ruiz: ‘Yes, I have hit on a guy, its great’

I love dancing. It’s a way for me to feel grounded and channel my feelings. I love sharing my dance journey because I find it very inspiring for myself, and I hope it can inspire others too.





I started dancing when I was five. I used to go to ballet and flamenco classes. When I was at home and we had guests, I used to dress up as a flamenco dancer or a pop star and perform for them.





However, I took dance seriously when I moved to Nairobi in September 2021. I joined Chiluba’s afro dance classes.





I’m still shocked and excited that my following has grown in such a short time, and is influencing others. I’d love to use my reach to spread love and good vibes, and to give visibility to amazing artists, amazing culture, and social causes that I care about.





For me, dancing at the moment is primarily for fun and to cultivate my creative side, but I try to make money whenever the opportunity arises.





My Swahili is good enough to get me around. But what I think I need to learn a lot more is the sheng.





Yes, I’m also a traveller, I’ve been to 25 countries and my favourite was Costa Rica.





Should you visit Spain, I suggest you take a trip to Barcelona. It’s such a beautiful and vibrant city with beaches, mountains, culture, and architecture. But also there are other places like País Vasco, Madrid, Andalucía





I rarely go out clubbing. I’d rather wake up fresh for my dance classes.









Kenyans have this weird habit of asking you to lend them money and never giving it back.





One habit I find weird about Kenyan men is posting on WhatsApp status. I didn’t know that was a thing until I came here.





There is always this notion, that because one is European then they must be super rich. The craziest request I ever received was when someone asked me to pay their rent for the whole year.





It’s weird for a Kenyan lady to hit on a dude so I hear but in Europe, it’s not haha.





Yes, I have hit on a guy. I once faked falling on the floor when the guy was passing so he would help me get up and then I asked his name and started the conversation. It turned out well hehe.

Being rude to people, not being smart and being selfish is a turn-off for me about a potential mate.





One compliment that I never get tired of is when people tell me I have inspired them to do something that made them happy.





If there is one Spanish culture, I would wish to have incorporated into Kenyan society would be Tapas. Tapas are basically small plates of food. They're essentially bar snacks served alongside beer or wine. Traditionally they would have been free with each drink but times have changed.

From Kenya to Spain I’d love to bring Kenyan and African music at large.