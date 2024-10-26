Cindy Kwak: I consider myself more Kenyan than Korean

South Korean Cindy Kwak, 24, is a fashion designer, singer, proficient sign language interpreter, a marketer and the CEO of Nashipai Leather, a Kenyan luxury brand

I am from South Korea but I like to say I’m from Kenya because it feels like home. I have lived here long enough to consider myself one. My parents and I moved to Kenya when I was nine.

When we moved here in 2008, my family and I interacted a lot with the Maasai in Kajiado where I coined the name Nashipai Leather for my brand. Nashipai is a Masaai word meaning joy.

Cindy Kwak is a fashion designer, singer, proficient sign language interpreter, a marketer and company CEO. Photo credit: Pool

In 2009 my missionary parents set up El Toto Children’s Centre in Dandora to take care of physically challenged children from poor families. I have grown up with them. I consider them my siblings.

I established Nashipai to help my siblings from the centre, especially the deaf ones, to earn a living once they finish school.

We noticed the majority of them were interested in fashion so we created a platform to train them as artisans. Most of the Nashipai products are exported to South Korea and other Asian markets, and some are sold in Kenya.

In 2022 I released my first solo titled Broken Couch, which is an acoustic jazz single.

I have two mini albums, most of the songs being Afro acoustic pop produced by the legendary music producer Eric Musyoka.