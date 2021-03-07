Book Club: Rugano

The book club started in February 2021. Currently, we have 10 members. Getting people to buy and read books is not an easy task especially when your first read is a non-fiction book. I have noted that many quarters run away from non- fiction and poetry. Oh, we also only read books by African authors.

The book club runs per quarter. So you buy the three books at the beginning of the quarter and then we discuss every month either virtually or in person.

The book we have just finished is Nanjala Nyabola's “Travelling While Black”. It was a doozy. A collection of essays of travelling as a black woman on the continent, woven with stories and intersections of gender and policy, but also interesting facets of travelling with black skin. We always think it is a negative factor - it isn't. Travelling in our skin means our experiences are so different, and often more enriched, even though tumultuous, than travelling on a first world passport. We need to own our perspective, also. I underlined so much in that book.