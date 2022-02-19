Book Club: Laps & Livres

Nyambura "Mike" Mutanyi is a communication consultant and literary content producer.

By Lilys Njeru

 I belong to Laps and Livres, a swimming and reading group.  I started it in 2021 as a community of readers.  I wouldn’t call it a book club as such because we don’t have a group read.

I started reading as a kid. I can’t remember when I was not a voracious reader. I have the opportunity to read books like So Long a Letter by Mariama Ba for its great writing and its piercing insights and The Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw.

