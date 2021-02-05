Book Club: Books for Growth

Book Reading: Total Money Makeover by Dave Ramsey





I started reading at a very young age. My late father would bring me all manner of books to read. As I grew up, I read books for entertainment, and to sharpen my creativity.





I am a corporate trainer and personal leadership coach and I read at least three books every month.









The book club was formed in August last year, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a personal leadership coach, I always encourage my clients to read. I therefore thought that it would be great if I created a club that focuses solely on personal development books. When I was forming it, I was thinking of a few club members, maybe 30 at most. But guess what?





After our first month, the few members who were present made a review on a Facebook group and that’s how we grew to more than 250 people. We have two WhatsApp groups for the club.





My focus is not on the number but on making sure we actually read, review books and apply the lessons we learnt in the books to better our lives.





To join the book club, you can send a request to coachbridgetwanyaga@gmail.com









How does the book club work?





It’s a woman’s only book club since I am keen on women empowerment. We are currently virtual. This allows for members to participate from anywhere in the world.





We read one book a month and during the last Saturday of the month, members vote for a book after the meeting.





To discuss the book, we have panelists. I also have an assistant every month to help me run the meetings.





As a toastmaster, I have borrowed a few tips from how the meetings are ran.





Our daily discussions in the WhatsApp group are around books. In the group, however, members have 10 minutes at the tail end of every meeting to market their products and services. This strictness has brought order.





This year, I decided to make our reading more structured by focusing on one topic every quarter. Currently, we are only reading finance related books. I intend to bring experts every quarter to talk to the members regarding the topic of the quarter.





The book that we've just finished reading is ‘The Total Money Makeover’ by Dave Ramsey.





It’s a book I would recommend to anyone struggling with their finances. The author provides a very structured process to getting out of debt and building wealth.





Lnjeru@ke.nationmedia.com



