Are you addicted to pain and suffering? Find out and do something about it

Are you addicted to pain and suffering? Find out and do something about it. Photo | Photosearch

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • Recently, I noticed that shortly after a disagreement with someone, I started to experience neck and shoulder pain
  • When the disagreement was resolved, most of the pain subsided

As we get older, many of us think of physical pain as a given. It’s normal and something to be endured. But in my line of work, I don’t think that has to be true. In fact, what I believe is that we make ourselves sick.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.